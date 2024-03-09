Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

UCO opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $37.11.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.