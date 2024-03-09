Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 200.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 155,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.9% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

