Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 422.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.3 %

COKE stock opened at $825.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $868.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

