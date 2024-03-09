Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,195 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.66 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

