Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,340 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

