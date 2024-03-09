Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,052 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $1,015,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

