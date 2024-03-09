Traders Buy Large Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 52,445 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10% compared to the typical volume of 47,484 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

