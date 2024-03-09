Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Call Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 328% compared to the typical volume of 4,128 call options.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

