Traders Purchase Large Volume of CrowdStrike Call Options (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

