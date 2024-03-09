TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $943,080.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.