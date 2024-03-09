TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

