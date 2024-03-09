Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 52,502 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

