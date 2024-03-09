Trexquant Investment LP Has $555,000 Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Nevro worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

