Trexquant Investment LP Has $614,000 Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

