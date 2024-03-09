Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of McEwen Mining worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 175.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

NYSE:MUX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $385.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.46. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

