Trexquant Investment LP Sells 212,852 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,852 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AvidXchange Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.01 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 501,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,696,191 shares of company stock worth $35,097,764. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

