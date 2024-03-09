Trexquant Investment LP Sells 34,038 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,509 shares of company stock worth $1,453,972. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

