Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,054 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.17 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

