Trexquant Investment LP Takes $597,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,499 shares of company stock valued at $638,060 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

