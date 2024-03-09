Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 3,429,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

UWM Stock Up 1.2 %

UWMC opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

