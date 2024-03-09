TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $354.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

