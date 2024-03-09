TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 154.60 ($1.96) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.23 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

