UBS Group Upgrades Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) to Neutral

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

EHAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Enhabit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Enhabit by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

