UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.17.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $530,477 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

