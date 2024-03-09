United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of United Bankshares worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Bankshares by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 388,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.99 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.