Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

