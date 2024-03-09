Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT Raised to $3.60

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.70 to $3.60 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.30% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URG

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,527 shares of company stock valued at $104,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,286 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.