Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.86

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.86 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 119397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

