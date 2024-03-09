Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.97

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 251776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.