Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.97

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 251776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,260,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

