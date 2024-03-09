Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.12

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 21952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.