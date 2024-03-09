Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.