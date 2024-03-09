Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.