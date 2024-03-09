Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.96

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 166738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

