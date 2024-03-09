Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.96

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 166738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.