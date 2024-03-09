Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.89

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.89 and last traded at $236.68, with a volume of 10315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.02.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

