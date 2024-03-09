Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.89

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.89 and last traded at $236.68, with a volume of 10315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.02.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

