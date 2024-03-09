Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.38

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 14127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

