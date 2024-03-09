Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.38

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 14127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
