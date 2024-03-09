Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.38

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 14127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.