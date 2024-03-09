Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.01

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.01 and last traded at $232.75, with a volume of 38485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.