Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.01

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.01 and last traded at $232.75, with a volume of 38485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

