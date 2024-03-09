Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,815,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,062,000.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

