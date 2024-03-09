Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.32

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.32 and last traded at $176.21, with a volume of 14991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

