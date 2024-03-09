Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.32

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.32 and last traded at $176.21, with a volume of 14991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.