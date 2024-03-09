Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.13

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $109.04, with a volume of 298748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.