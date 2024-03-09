Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.72

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.72 and last traded at $158.47, with a volume of 229417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.53.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
