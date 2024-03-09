Vanja Kalabic Sells 1,149 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LNW opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $103.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

