Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,444 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 1,711 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

About Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.