Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $18.69. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 7,796,597 shares.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $18,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $23,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

