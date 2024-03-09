Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

