Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.73

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and traded as low as $39.48. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 52,406 shares changing hands.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

